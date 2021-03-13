Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,175. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

