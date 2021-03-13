Plair Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Plair has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $198,590.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00653397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00025346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plair’s official website is plair.life. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars.

