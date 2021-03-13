PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PLXP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 425,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,960. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 5.03.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

