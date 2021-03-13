Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Stephen L. Eastman Sells 7,714 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PII opened at $137.10 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $137.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $67,572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.