Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pool were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $87,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $6,714,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

