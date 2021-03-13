Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Poshmark updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $47.63 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38.

POSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

