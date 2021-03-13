Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $47.63 on Friday. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

