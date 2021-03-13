Precium (PCM) Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Precium has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $856,133.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Precium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Precium has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.00379411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Precium Coin Profile

Precium (CRYPTO:PCM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 coins. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium. The official website for Precium is precium.io. Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Precium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

