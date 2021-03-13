Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.87

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.87 and traded as high as C$2.94. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 219,987 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.32 million and a PE ratio of -21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

