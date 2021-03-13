Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$127.67.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$116.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.67. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.93. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.