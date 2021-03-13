Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $2,132,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.30. 364,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.