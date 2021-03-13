Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $235,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.75. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

