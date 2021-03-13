Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $398,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 852,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,609 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $11,845,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

