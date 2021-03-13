Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 579,995 shares of company stock worth $25,633,741. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

