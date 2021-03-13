Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Prologis posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.