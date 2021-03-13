Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. 33,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

