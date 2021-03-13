ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

