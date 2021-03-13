ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after buying an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 552,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.