ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.31.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $2,647,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,840 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,508 shares of company stock worth $26,855,750. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

