ProShare Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth $285,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 61,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $359,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in RealPage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RealPage by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RP stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

