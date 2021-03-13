ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,798,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $10,475,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

