ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,148 shares of company stock worth $15,679,436. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

