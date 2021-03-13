ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 529,719 shares of company stock worth $28,241,589 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

