ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

