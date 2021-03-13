ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Park National by 27.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

