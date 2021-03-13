ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $382,000 Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

