ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $5,005,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS opened at $260.67 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.