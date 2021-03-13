ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €23.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.89 ($19.87).

ETR:PSM opened at €17.93 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.34 and its 200-day moving average is €12.99. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

