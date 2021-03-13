Prospector Partners LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

