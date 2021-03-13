Prospector Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.09. 89,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.40. The company has a market cap of $379.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

