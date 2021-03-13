Prospector Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.41. 19,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

