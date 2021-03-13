Prospector Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $272.96. 206,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.09. The company has a market capitalization of $293.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.