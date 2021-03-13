Proton (XPR) Price Up 34.3% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Proton has a market cap of $32.49 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.95 or 0.00665026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00037957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

