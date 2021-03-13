Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP James A. Christy Sells 4,000 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

