Prudential PLC Has $382.36 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,309 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,210.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,193.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

