Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,485.33 ($19.41).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($20.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,254.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,563.50 ($20.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

