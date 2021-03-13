PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PTC were worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $133.06. 6,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,765. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

