Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 127,728 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 751.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,728 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

