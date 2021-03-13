Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,857. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

