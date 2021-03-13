Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $27,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

