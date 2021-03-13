Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $24,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 637,107 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock valued at $976,920. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Shares of CW stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.