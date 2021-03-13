Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.94 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $621.40. 38,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,016. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $618.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

