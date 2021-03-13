Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.55 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.70% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after buying an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 562,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,544 shares of company stock worth $22,163,259 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AQUA opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AQUA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

