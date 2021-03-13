Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,071. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

