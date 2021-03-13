Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 360 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $31,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $246.26 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.70 and its 200 day moving average is $235.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

