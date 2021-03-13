Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 416 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $377.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

