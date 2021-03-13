Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,270 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $117.89 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average of $114.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

