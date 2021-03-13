Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,283 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.17. 231,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

