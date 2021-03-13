Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,515 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

