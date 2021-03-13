Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 585 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of ANSYS worth $30,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 278,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after buying an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in ANSYS by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after buying an additional 106,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $310.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.